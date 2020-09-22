How to make apple cranberry crisp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rachel Jolbert, bakery coordinator for the Lexington Cooperative Market, shared her recipe for apple cranberry crisp on Tuesday morning.

Lexi’s Apple Cranberry Crisp

crumb topping ingredients

2 cups organic oats

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 cup organic spelt flour

7/8 cup palm oil shortening

filling ingredients

1/2 cup organic spelt flour

9 cups apples,peeled, cored, & sliced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

5/8 cup organic cane sugar

2 cups dried cranberries



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Soak cranberries in hot water until they plump up. Grease a 9 x 13 baking dish with a bit of the shortening.

Combine all of the filling ingredients. Toss gently. Pour into baking dish.

Combine the topping ingredients thoroughly until the texture is crumbly.

Distribute half of the topping over apples. With your fingers or a utensil, push the first layer of topping into the fruit mixture.

Evenly distribute the crumb topping over the fruit.

Bake for approximately one hour -until crisp is golden-brown and fruit filling is bubbly. Enjoy!