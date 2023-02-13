BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a sweet treat perfect for Valentine’s Day — chocolate-covered strawberries. Mallory Jewell from Dipped and Designed by Mallory joined us on Wake Up! to show how they’re made.

News 4’s Chris Horvatits tried his hand at it Monday morning. Watch the video above to see how it went.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter and anchor who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.