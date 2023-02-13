BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a sweet treat perfect for Valentine’s Day — chocolate-covered strawberries. Mallory Jewell from Dipped and Designed by Mallory joined us on Wake Up! to show how they’re made.
News 4’s Chris Horvatits tried his hand at it Monday morning. Watch the video above to see how it went.
