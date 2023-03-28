BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It can be hard to talk with your children about frightening, violent events.
Six people were fatally shot at a Nashville school this week. Dr. Wendy Weinstein joined us Tuesday morning to tell us the importance of parents talking to their children and how to handle situations like this.
Watch the interview in the video above.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.