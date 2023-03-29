BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Veterans who were exposed to dangerous conditions during their time of service can apply for expanded health care and benefits through the PACT Act.
PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics. On Wednesday morning, VA Western New York Healthcare System Assistant Director Danielle Bergman joined News 4 to elaborate on this.
Bergman talked about how much compensation has already been given to veterans, and how those in need of help can get it.
Learn more in the video above.
Latest Posts
- Pepsi unveils new logo after 14 years
- Melissa Joan Hart helped Nashville kids flee to safety amid school shooting
- How veterans can get help after exposure to toxins
- American IQs rose 30 points in the last century. Now, they may be falling.
- FDA approves first over-the-counter drug for opioid overdose reversal
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.
Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter and anchor who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.