BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Independent Health will be hosting a Good for the Neighborhood event on Saturday to help provide resources to the local community.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on East Delevan Avenue and will allow those that attend to receive free health screenings as well as fruits and vegetables while supplies last.

Independent Health’s Raby Ba joined Wake Up Friday morning to discuss the event. More information can be found here.