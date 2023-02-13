BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend at Shea’s, you can catch a performance or two of “Into the Woods.”

Monday morning on Wake Up, we got to chat with one of the stars of the show, Diane Phelan, who plays Cinderella.

Phelan says Buffalo will be the cast’s first audience, so she’s excited to see how they react.

“[Stephen] Sondheim’s work is kind of the Shakespeare of musical theater,” Phelan told us. “It’s just top level, it’s challenging, it’s deep, it’s multi-leveled. But everybody can enjoy. There’s something for everybody in it.”

In recent years, Phelan has performed in productions of School of Rock, The King and I and West Side Story.

Watch the interview above and click/tap here for tickets to the show, which will be performed Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

