BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rince na Tiarna, an Orchard Park-based Irish dance school, joined us on Wake Up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!
You can see the dancers in the video above.
- Hamburg Fairgrounds saddle’s up for WNY Equifest
- Irish dancers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wake Up
- Resurgence Brewing discusses Irish-themed beers ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
- Woman bitten twice by deadly blue-ringed octopus, sent to Australia hospital
- Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.