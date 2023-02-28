BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hot dog is not a sandwich, or so three-fourths of voters in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll believe.
An overwhelming majority of voters would not put hot dogs in the same category as say, a PB&J. But on the other hand, one-fifth say it IS a sandwich.
Meanwhile, 2.5 percent of those of who voted say there’s a certain caveat to qualify a hot dog as a sandwich — a slice of bread.
This week, we’ve still got food on our minds, and we want to know how you order more than one beef on weck. Vote on Twitter here!
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.