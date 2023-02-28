BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hot dog is not a sandwich, or so three-fourths of voters in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll believe.

An overwhelming majority of voters would not put hot dogs in the same category as say, a PB&J. But on the other hand, one-fifth say it IS a sandwich.

Meanwhile, 2.5 percent of those of who voted say there’s a certain caveat to qualify a hot dog as a sandwich — a slice of bread.

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Is a hot dog a sandwich? 🌭 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) February 21, 2023

This week, we’ve still got food on our minds, and we want to know how you order more than one beef on weck. Vote on Twitter here!