BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Half the voters in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll say Western New York is not somewhere they’d recommend for a vacation.

Meanwhile, just under 18 percent say it is, and nearly one-third of voters say it depends on the season.

