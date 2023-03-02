BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday is National Read Across America Day. During Wake Up!, Dr. Blythe Anderson, an assistant professor of literacy education at UB, came to talk to News 4 about reading to children.
Dr. Anderson said it’s never too early to start reading to your kids.
“When I had my children, my hospital bag had books in them,” she told us.
It’s important for a number of reasons — teaching children vocabulary and sentence structures among them.
Dr. Anderson suggested offering a wide variety of reading experiences for kids, too. Interactive books can be a fun way to get kids interested in reading, for instance.
Hear more from her in the video above.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.