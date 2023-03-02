BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday is National Read Across America Day. During Wake Up!, Dr. Blythe Anderson, an assistant professor of literacy education at UB, came to talk to News 4 about reading to children.

Dr. Anderson said it’s never too early to start reading to your kids.

“When I had my children, my hospital bag had books in them,” she told us.

It’s important for a number of reasons — teaching children vocabulary and sentence structures among them.

Dr. Anderson suggested offering a wide variety of reading experiences for kids, too. Interactive books can be a fun way to get kids interested in reading, for instance.

Hear more from her in the video above.

