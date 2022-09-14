BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen wasn’t always a coffee drinker, but now, he’s got his own brew.

“Him and his, I think, girlfriend Brittany started drinking it maybe about a year or so ago, and we threw out a lot of different ideas,” PLB Sports & Entertainment President Ty Ballou said. “It’s just something that we talked about… ‘Ya know what? I kind of like that idea.’ And I said ‘Coffee in Buffalo is almost like water in a desert, right?…The coffee aisles in Wegmans and Tops is just crazy.”

PLB Sports & Entertainment is the same company behind Josh’s Jaqs.

Now, you can find “JA’s 17 Blend Coffee,” a medium roast, on Wegmans store shelves. It comes in packs of 10 or 36 pods.

You can even get a JA 17 mug in some packages. Like Josh’s Jaqs, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital. Along with Wegmans, you can also get the coffee online here.

Hear what News 4’s Abby Fridmann and Chris Horvatits thought of it when they tried it on Wake Up! in the video above.

