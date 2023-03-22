BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is considering legislation that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, but just how bad is e-cigarette use? Is it a healthier alternative to traditional tobacco products?

Jason Stulb, the executive director of the American Heart Association for Rochester and Buffalo, joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning to discuss the health effects of vaping and what parents can do to prevent their children from smoking.

