BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It comes around every four years, and this year, it’s in Qatar. We’re talking about the World Cup.

Soccer, or as our international friends call it, football, might not be as popular in the U.S. as other parts of the world, but plenty of News 4 viewers are still watching.

In this past week’s #Just4Fun poll, roughly one quarter of voters told us they’re watching the games, while another 9.8 percent said they might.

That still leaves nearly 63 percent without an interest in watching this year’s tournament. Is our Wake Up! team watching? Find out in the video above and see the survey results below:

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Are you watching the #WorldCup? 📺⚽ — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) November 22, 2022

Don’t forget to vote in this week’s poll, where we’re looking for your thoughts on a snowy Christmas. Click/tap here to vote.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from New York City who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.