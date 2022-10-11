BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Candy corn — it’s a huge topic of debate for the fall season, and it is divisive.
After nearly two-thirds of News 4 viewers who voted on Twitter gave it a big thumbs down, the Wake Up! team shared their thoughts on the festive treat. See what they said in the video above.
You can vote in the next #Just4Fun poll here!
More from Wake Up!
Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from Queens who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.
Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.
Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.