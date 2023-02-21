BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s seen a resurgence in recent years, even surpassing its successor, CDs, in sales.
The revival of vinyl has had music stores stocking up on records as music listeners young and old add to their collections. This past week, we asked people on Twitter if they collect vinyl, too.
The majority of voters in our poll said they don’t, but there was still a significant portion who said they do. For about eight percent of voters, they say their vinyl has been given away.
This week, we’re diving into an age-old debate — is a hot dog a sandwich? Tell us what you think here!
Latest Posts
- East Palestine mayor: Biden Ukraine visit ‘biggest slap in the face’
- Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
- Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
- Inflation continues to impact grocery prices — here’s what you can do about it
- Biden meets with Polish president in Warsaw
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.