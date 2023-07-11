BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The food, the music…the people-watching?
There’s plenty to enjoy at Taste of Buffalo, but the option people picked most in our recent #Just4Fun poll is a bit obvious — the food.
An overwhelming majority of Twitter users who voted in the poll picked “food” when it comes to the annual downtown event. See the full results below:
This week, we want to know what’s more important, comfort or appearance, when it comes to dressing for success. Vote here!
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.