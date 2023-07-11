BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The food, the music…the people-watching?

There’s plenty to enjoy at Taste of Buffalo, but the option people picked most in our recent #Just4Fun poll is a bit obvious — the food.

An overwhelming majority of Twitter users who voted in the poll picked “food” when it comes to the annual downtown event. See the full results below:

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



What's your favorite thing about Taste of Buffalo? 🍔 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) July 4, 2023

