BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If the snow on the ground wasn’t enough of a reminder that the holiday season is coming, how about all the Black Friday ads you’ve been seeing?

Many News 4 viewers have already begun their holiday shopping, and some even say they’re done!

But for more than half of those who took part in our most recent #Just4Fun poll on Twitter, they haven’t made their way to the stores (or maybe online) just yet.

See the results of this past week’s poll below, and tell us if you’re watching the World Cup here.

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Have you begun your holiday shopping yet? 🛍 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) November 15, 2022

