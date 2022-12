BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Christmas around the corner, News 4 wanted to know what viewers like the weather to be on the holiday.

Over this past week, we asked whether viewers prefer a White Christmas, a Green Christmas, or have no preference.

Poll results:

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



What do you prefer on Christmas Day? ❄🎄 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) November 29, 2022

Follow News 4 on Twitter to participate in our upcoming #Just4Fun polls.