BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s pretty clear that the majority of those who took part in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll waited until after the turkey was eaten to put up their Christmas tree.

Specifically, three-fourths told us the best time to decorate for the holidays was after Thanksgiving.

Just over 18 percent of those polled said the best time is right before the holidays, and just under seven percent vouched for celebrating the season even when it’s not the season.

Hear what our Wake Up! team thought in the video above and see the poll results below:

#Just4Fun we want to know:



What's the best time to decorate for the holidays? — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) December 5, 2022

