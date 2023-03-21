BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s time to see a new movie! Grab your popcorn and head on over to the… couch?
Believe it or not, the majority of voters in our latest #Just4Fun poll said their preferred option for seeing new films is via streaming services.
42.2 percent picked this over theaters. Actually, fewer voters picked theaters than the option of “I don’t see many” movies.
Chances are, you might be able to catch some of the recent Oscar winners and nominees from the comfort of your home. Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, for instance, can be found on Paramount+.
And if popcorn isn’t your snack of choice, how about jelly beans? This week, we’re looking to learn if the spiced or fruity varieties are more popular. Vote here!
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.