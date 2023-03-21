BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s time to see a new movie! Grab your popcorn and head on over to the… couch?

Believe it or not, the majority of voters in our latest #Just4Fun poll said their preferred option for seeing new films is via streaming services.

42.2 percent picked this over theaters. Actually, fewer voters picked theaters than the option of “I don’t see many” movies.

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Where do you see new movies? 🍿 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) March 14, 2023

Chances are, you might be able to catch some of the recent Oscar winners and nominees from the comfort of your home. Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, for instance, can be found on Paramount+.

