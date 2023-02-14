BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and Tuesday morning, we got to speak with one of the leaders of Roswell Park’s Survivorship Program.
Dr. Kate Glaser tells us it’s important to get screened early. Your age and other pre-determined risks are important to take into consideration.
“Going to your primary care doctor is critical,” Dr. Glaser tells us. “They’ll help you understand what your risk is.”
It can be easy to forget annual exams, so Dr. Glaser recommends scheduling screenings around the time of your birthday.
Hear more from Dr. Glaser in the video above and find more information on Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center here.
Latest Posts
- US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
- Male enhancement pill recalled for containing undisclosed prescription drugs
- Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates sells for $25,000 — and there’s no chocolate inside
- Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her
- Bruce Springsteen is coming to the JMA Wireless Dome in September
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.