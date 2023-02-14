BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and Tuesday morning, we got to speak with one of the leaders of Roswell Park’s Survivorship Program.

Dr. Kate Glaser tells us it’s important to get screened early. Your age and other pre-determined risks are important to take into consideration.

“Going to your primary care doctor is critical,” Dr. Glaser tells us. “They’ll help you understand what your risk is.”

It can be easy to forget annual exams, so Dr. Glaser recommends scheduling screenings around the time of your birthday.

Hear more from Dr. Glaser in the video above and find more information on Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center here.