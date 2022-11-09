BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The red wave many people were expecting did not happen in Tuesday’s elections.

On Wednesday morning, political analyst Carl Calabrese and former Erie County Democratic Chairman Len Lenihan joined us to take a look at this year’s election results.

In the video above, Calabrese discussed why he thinks “polling is broken,” and in the video below, Lenihan spoke about how the race for Governor was closer than expected.

