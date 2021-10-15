Local 5-year-old looks to raise money for Oishei with a mullet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A big competition just wrapped up. And not just any competition, either…
We’re talking about the USA Mullet Championships.
When you first hear about it, you might think it’s a joke, but it’s not. As they say, business in the front, party in the back.
A Buffalo native named Link Prater participated. He’s 5 years old and has a sweet ‘do.
He initially wanted to grow a mullet to raise money in this competition to donate to the Patricia Allen fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital.
News 4’s graphics department decided to have a little fun with this and gave some members of our Wake Up! team a new haircut. Check it out in the video player above!
