BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The smell of delicious food filled the halls of News 4 this morning, thanks to chef Darian Bryan!
Many of us are eating fish this Friday, and during Wake Up!, Darian shared a mouth-watering recipe with us.
(Author’s note: I had some. It’s amazing.)
Recently featured on Chopped, Darian’s been a chef for eight years. Hear more from him in the video above.
- Local chef featured on Chopped cooks delicious fish on Wake Up!
- Teen caught in famous tornado video to get new truck
- Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians from Ukraine to Russia
- Sullivan: Saint Peter’s NCAA run highlights dream season, dream job for Buffalo gal
- Ginni Thomas sent Mark Meadows texts urging efforts to overturn election: reports
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.