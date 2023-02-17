BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 8-year-old girl, who recently went viral for making Valentine’s Day cards, joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning.

Madeline Baker went viral after making over 100 valentines for elderly people. The valentines took over two weeks to complete.

Madeline said she was inspired to make the valentines by her aunt, who was in a nursing home.

