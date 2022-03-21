BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A western New Yorker’s project, called “Good Deeds,” has earned him a national spotlight.
Jordan James will be one of Monday’s guests on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” But before the episode airs, Jordan took time to chat with us on Wake Up!
Watch our interview with him in the video above and catch “The Drew Barrymore Show” at 3 p.m. on CBS.
Latest Posts
- Lackawanna man charged with bringing drugs into Genesee County Jail
- Local man to appear on “The Drew Barrymore Show”
- Chautauqua County man accused of stalking woman
- Boy with Down syndrome gets special surprise after drawing Josh Allen portrait
- Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars are impacted most?
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.