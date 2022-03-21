BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A western New Yorker’s project, called “Good Deeds,” has earned him a national spotlight.

Jordan James will be one of Monday’s guests on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” But before the episode airs, Jordan took time to chat with us on Wake Up!

Watch our interview with him in the video above and catch “The Drew Barrymore Show” at 3 p.m. on CBS.