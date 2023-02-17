BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An upcoming event to benefit Kevin Guest House will let participants play bingo.

For $100, Luxury Purse Bingo will give players a shot at winning bags worth thousands of dollars, including a Louis Vuitton as a grand prize.

It’s all for a good cause. The proceeds from this event will help Kevin Guest House make renovations for a safer environment.

In addition to the highly valuable bags, there will also be scarves, jewelry and other high-end, brand new accessories up for grabs. The $100 ticket also comes with mimosas, brunch and a dessert bar.

On Friday morning, Rosanna Berardi and Lynsey Weaver from Kevin Guest House joined us on Wake Up! to discuss the March 5 event at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens. More information can be found here.