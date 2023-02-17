BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An upcoming event to benefit Kevin Guest House will let participants play bingo.
For $100, Luxury Purse Bingo will give players a shot at winning bags worth thousands of dollars, including a Louis Vuitton as a grand prize.
It’s all for a good cause. The proceeds from this event will help Kevin Guest House make renovations for a safer environment.
In addition to the highly valuable bags, there will also be scarves, jewelry and other high-end, brand new accessories up for grabs. The $100 ticket also comes with mimosas, brunch and a dessert bar.
On Friday morning, Rosanna Berardi and Lynsey Weaver from Kevin Guest House joined us on Wake Up! to discuss the March 5 event at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens. More information can be found here.
Latest Posts
- US, European and Russian security experts urge review of nuclear weapons safeguards
- Local girl creates over 100 valentines for the elderly
- Woman survives broken neck after 200-foot fall in California mountains
- Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled, may contain tree nuts
- Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.