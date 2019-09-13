Make-A-Wish Radiothon raises a record $300,000

(WIVB) — The wishes of so many children are now a step closer to coming true thanks to the generous support of this year’s Make-A-Wish Radiothon donors.

During the 25th annual campaign, $300,000 was raised — a record amount! The heartfelt donations came from all sorts of directions.

From individuals who shared a few dollars to businesses who gave away thousands, 100 percent of this year’s donations will go toward fulfilling the greatest desires of children suffering from serious illnesses.

Make-A-Wish helps create amazing experiences for sick children, from trips to Disneyland to a chance to meet their favorite celebrity.

And it’s not only the kids, but the parents who are thankful for Make-A-Wish, as a serious illness can take a toll on a family, both financially and emotionally.

What Make-A-Wish does is not only provide a bit of relief from these burdens, but an everlasting joy that a child and their family will never forget.

