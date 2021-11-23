BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the best opportunities to shop local is happening this weekend.
Step Out Buffalo’s “Makers + Shakers” event is back this year and in a new location. The two-day artisan market will take place Friday and Saturday.
Lauren Spoth from Step Out Buffalo and Liz Vesneski, the owner of Dangled Honey, joined us on Tuesday morning.
Latest Posts
- Eased nursing home visitation guidance now in effect
- Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant charged after video incident at polling place
- “Makers + Shakers” event returning this Friday and Saturday
- Biden expected to address consumer prices during Tuesday remarks
- WATCH: Sabres dog Rick joins us on Wake Up!