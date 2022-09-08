BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Your Bills party needs jalapeño poppers. At least we think so after seeing what Chef Marco made for us Thursday morning on Wake Up!
Take a look at how he did it, and check out the recipe itself here.
Buffalo Bills
- Dion Dawkins: ‘Having a consistent mindset of our standard is where we’re living’
- Josh’s Jaqs raises $50,000+ for Oishei so far, with total climbing
- Bills Backers in L.A. welcoming team in season opener
- 5 Questions with Von Miller ahead of his Bills debut
- Restaurants and bars prep for Bills season opener
Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.