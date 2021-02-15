Making the best of a staycation

(WIVB) — Monday is Presidents Day, and kids across the state have a week off from school.

Some parents are wondering how they can make the best of this break. We asked Buffalo State College Dean of Education Dr. Wendy Paterson for some ideas for parents.

Dr. Paterson says one of the key things is to keep kids away from the computer. That’s especially important since they have been on them a lot for school this year.

If you do let kids use the computer, Dr. Paterson says use it for fun things like scavenger hunts or planning trips. Or you could try substituting screen time for page time.

“Find a great story or a story that has a series, like the Harry Potter series,” Dr. Paterson says. “Put up some comfy pillows, make a reading corner. Do something that children can seek out and enjoy, and you can read with them.”

Dr. Paterson says that even though they’ll be home, kids should get plenty of free time and parents shouldn’t make it feel like school.