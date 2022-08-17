BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Classic Hits 104.1 is adding a new voice to its roster, and it belongs to Laura Daniels.

We got to learn more about Daniels, a native of Jamestown and SUNY Fredonia alum, when she joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning.

Hear her thoughts on filling the shoes of local legend Bill Lacy, who retired this year after a 50+ year career, in the video above.