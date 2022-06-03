BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday is Melanie Orlins’ last day on Wake Up, and we wanted to make sure she knew how much she’s meant to us and the News 4 viewers over the years.
Kelsey Anderson shared some of her favorite memories of her and Mel’s time together on Wake Up! Take a look back and see the surprises we had in store during the morning show.
