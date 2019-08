LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The Niagara County Fair is underway! 35,000 people are expected to visit the Niagara County Fairgrounds in Lockport over the next five days.

Those involved say it's the perfect atmosphere for families. "This is a really affordable family friendly fair," said Marketing Director Marc Ducharme. "Everything is in close proximity so if you're bringing little kids this is the one you want to come to."