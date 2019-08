BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara SPCA brought Angel to Wake Up! on Tuesday morning.

The 9-year-old pitbull mix loves other animals and kids, making her a great family dog. She’s really active, and is great on a leash, but also enjoys lounging around.

“She is so full of love,” Pat Brennan said, with Niagara SPCA.

If you’re interested in adopting Angel, she is a really friendly dog who would love to meet you!

The Niagara SPCA can be reached at (716) 731-4368.