Mel’s Mutts: Annie

BUFFALO, N.Y. Meet Annie! She’s available for adoption through Buffalo Pug & Small Breed Rescue.
You can learn more about welcoming her into your home in the video above, or by clicking/tapping here.
More Adoptable Animals
Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.