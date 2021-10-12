Mel’s Mutts: Benny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning on Mel’s Mutts, we got to meet Benny! He’s three years old and looking for a home.
You can learn more about adopting Benny in the video above or by visiting Diamonds in the Ruff’s website.
More Adoptable Animals
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.