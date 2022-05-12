BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Hugo! He’s up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

While with us Thursday morning on Wake Up! Julie Starr from the animal rescue revealed their plans to expand.

With a 14,000-square-foot building on N. French Road in Amherst, Buddy’s Rescue is planning to have a doggy day care and adoption center opened by fall. In addition to that, the plan is to rent out space for groomers and trainers, and allow vendors to sell dog-related goods.

Starr is passionate about saving dogs with medical needs, which she says can be hard for a non-profit organization. But this will hopefully help bring more money in, allowing these animals to get the specific care they need.

Watch the interview above to learn more, and click/tap here to find out how Hugo can become part of your family.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.