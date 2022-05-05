BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Carmen!
She came to Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue from Texas and is 11 months old. To learn more about adopting a dog through Budddy’s Rescue, click or tap here.
- These are the new games inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame
- Mastriano leads in latest Pa. GOP governor poll; majority undecided
- Man dies amid series of gun-related incidents in Niagara Falls
- DA announces arrest in 2020 homicide of Niagara Falls woman
- Fetterman reaches majority support in new Pennsylvania Senate poll
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.