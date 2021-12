BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- For nearly two hours during their Wednesday night meeting, Buffalo School Board members went back and forth on a resolution introduced by Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

The proposal would give the district's top administrators pay increases ranging from 6% to 40% - increases Cash acknowledged were high, but said are fair compared to similar sized districts across the state. Cash also said each of the raises slated for the 30 employees would remain the increased rate for the next four years.