BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Colette! She’s looking for a home and is currently available through Diamonds In The Ruff.

Colette is approximately four years old and has been house trained. She must be the only pet in the home.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering her, fill out a form here or email DiamondUnderdogs@yahoo.com.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.