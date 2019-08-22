Mel’s Mutts: Debo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought Debo to Wake Up! on Thursday morning.

The 4-year-old dog is an American Bulldog mix. The SPCA says he’s a ‘fan favorite’ at the shelter.

His perfect family would be one with older kids. The SPCA said he does get along with other dogs, but they ask you bring your other pets into the shelter to make sure they’re a good match together.

If you’re interested in adopting Debo, he is a friendly dog, and quite the ham. He likes walks, but will also lounge around the house with you.

The Erie County SPCA can be reached at (716) 875-7360.