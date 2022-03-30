BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Devon! This 8-month-old pup is up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.
He’s a mix of many different breeds, including Jack Russell Terrier, Chihuahua and German Shepherd. Devon’s good with other dogs, but would do best in a home without children.
For more information on adopting him, click or tap here.
