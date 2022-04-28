BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Emma!
It’s not completely clear what she is, but Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue estimates her to be a 2-year-old Bulldog/Pit Bull mix.
Right now, she’s living in a foster home with both a female and a male dog, and Buddy’s Rescue says she gets along well with both. But the animal rescue is looking to find her a permanent home.
If you’re interested in learning more about making Emma part of your family, watch the video above and click or tap here.
