NEW YORK (WIVB) -- Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said filing a lawsuit against the National Football League was a difficult decision. He told CBS Mornings he went back and forth deciding what to do.

"We filed a lawsuit so that we could create some change," Flores said on the show Wednesday, one day after filing the lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan. "That's important to me. I think we're at a fork in the road right now. We're either going to keep it the way it is or we're going to go in another direction and actually make some real change where we're changing the hearts and minds of people who make decisions."