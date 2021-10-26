Mel’s Mutts: Ethel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, we got to meet Ethel! She’s up for adoption through Nickel City Canine Rescue.

If you’d like to learn more about bringing her into your home, watch the video above and learn more here.

Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.