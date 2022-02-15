Mel’s Mutts: Fabio

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) - It's still a mystery how Judith Schrecengost ended up dead outside the Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns nursing home in the Town of Tonawanda on Feb. 8.

The temperature was between 20 and 30 degrees that day. Tonawanda Police are not releasing any information and it’s unclear how long she was outside or if she was dressed for the weather.