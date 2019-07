BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday on Mel’s Mutts, we got to meet Finley!

The 5-year-old pit-terrier mix was found as a stray, and is looking for a place to call his forever home.

If you’re looking for a new addition who loves to play with other dogs, call the Niagara County SPCA at (716) 731-4368.