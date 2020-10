BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Fisher! He’s up for adoption through the Erie County SPCA.

The chocolate lab is a little nervous in new environments, but he eventually warms up to them. Plus, he gets along with other dogs!

If you’re interested in giving him a home, learn more here.

