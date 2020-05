BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, we were introduced to Georgie, a five-year-old boxer who’s looking for a home!

The 74-pound dog gets along with other dogs and cats, and is available for adoption through Awesome Paws.

Learn more about Georgie by watching the video above and fill out an application here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.